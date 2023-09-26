Uzbekistan Expands Its Trade Structure

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $40 billion in the
first half of 2023. Analysts from the Center for Economic Research
and Reforms under the Administration of the President (CERR) have
revealed data on Uzbekistan's top-earning sectors, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The share of exports in Uzbekistan's trade turnover amounted to
$16.4 billion, showing a 27.8% increase compared to the same period
in 2022. Uzbekistan exported goods worth $13 billion and services
worth $3.4 billion. Among these, Uzbekistan's trade with CIS
countries accounted for the largest volume at $13 billion.
Import also increased during the eight months, with Uzbekistan
importing goods worth $22 billion and utilizing services worth $1.6
billion. The overall import growth rate reached 20.2%.
Uzbekistan's exports consist of various categories of goods,
including:
Foodstuffs, beverages, and tobacco - $1.25 billion Non-food raw materials excluding fuel - $196.8 million Fuel, lubricants, and similar products - $602 million Chemical substances - $834.1 million Industrial goods - $2.76 billion Machinery and equipment - $844 million Finished products - $846.7 million Services - $3.4 billion Other goods, including gold - $5.66 billion
Uzbekistan engages in trade primarily with the following groups
of countries:
Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - $10.2 billion CIS countries - $13 billion European Union (EU) - $3.8 billion Other countries not included in these groups - $27.1
billion
In 2022, Uzbekistan's GDP exceeded $80 billion, with a growth
rate of 5.6%.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.