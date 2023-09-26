France's Top Court Rejects Appeal Against Ban On Muslim Abaya Dress In Schools

(MENAFN- AzerNews) France's highest court on Monday ruled that the government ban
on Muslim dress abaya is legal, Azernews reports,
citing Yeni Safak.
The Council of State said it had rejected an appeal by three
organizations against the government ban announced last month on
abaya – a loose-fitting and full-length robe – worn by some Muslim
students in schools.
Last week, the Sud Education Paris, La Voix Lyceenne and Le
Poing Leve Lycee unions in France filed an appeal against the
ban.
On Aug. 31, Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for the Muslim Rights
Action (ADM), filed an appeal with the Council of State to seek the
suspension of the ban on the abaya which he said violates "several
fundamental freedoms."
On Sept. 7, the Council of State rejected the ADM's appeal,
saying: "This ban does not seriously violate and is not manifestly
illegal to the right to respect for private life, the freedom of
religion, the right to education."
The controversial move sparked a backlash against the
government, which has been criticized in recent years for targeting
Muslims with statements and policies, including raids on mosques
and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that
imposes broad restrictions on the community.
