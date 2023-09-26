Afghan Delegation Flies To Russia For Moscow-Format Meet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Afghan delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir
Khan Muttaqi flew to Russia on Monday to attend a Moscow-format
meeting, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
According to the country's Foreign Ministry, the delegation will
discuss many political and economic issues during the meeting.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for the ministry, said on X
that the meeting will be held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan
Republic of the Russian Federation, later this week.
The delegation will also visit Moscow before flying to
Kazan.
