Egypt, Russia Hold Preliminary Discussion On Activity In BRICS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cairo and Moscow have held initial talks on work in BRICS and
plan a more detailed discussion soon, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We had preliminary discussions in Moscow on this issue. We are
preparing for more detailed discussions soon," he said when asked
whether Egypt, as a new BRICS member, had started consultations
with the Russian Federation.
The 15th BRICS summit was held August 22-24 in Johannesburg
under the presidency of South Africa. The group agreed that
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and
Ethiopia will join the bloc from January 1, 2024. A new list of
possible members will be prepared for the next summit.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking at the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said that the
Egyptian authorities intended to very actively participate in the
activity of the BRICS group.
