Egypt, Russia Hold Preliminary Discussion On Activity In BRICS


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cairo and Moscow have held initial talks on work in BRICS and plan a more detailed discussion soon, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We had preliminary discussions in Moscow on this issue. We are preparing for more detailed discussions soon," he said when asked whether Egypt, as a new BRICS member, had started consultations with the Russian Federation.

The 15th BRICS summit was held August 22-24 in Johannesburg under the presidency of South Africa. The group agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will join the bloc from January 1, 2024. A new list of possible members will be prepared for the next summit.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said that the Egyptian authorities intended to very actively participate in the activity of the BRICS group.

