Chairman Of 75Th Session Of UN General Assembly Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Volkan Bozkir has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President!

As President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the successful completion of the anti-terror measures conducted against the illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh.

Inshallah, peace and tranquility will reign in Karabakh, which was liberated from the 30-year-long occupation and reunited with the Motherland.

Sincerely,

Volkan Bozkir

Ambassador, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly,

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center