Chairman Of 75Th Session Of UN General Assembly Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, member
of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Volkan Bozkir has sent
a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President!
As President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and
member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I sincerely
congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the
successful completion of the anti-terror measures conducted against
the illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh.
Inshallah, peace and tranquility will reign in Karabakh, which
was liberated from the 30-year-long occupation and reunited with
the Motherland.
Sincerely,
Volkan Bozkir
Ambassador, President of the 75th session of the UN General
Assembly,
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
