President: Five Days Ago, Azerbaijan Fully Secured Its Sovereignt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Five days ago, Azerbaijan fully secured its sovereignty,
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement
together with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.
"Whereas three years ago, as a result of the second Garabagh
war, we ended the occupation and on April 23 of this year we fully
restored our territorial integrity by establishing a border
checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of
Lachin, five days ago, we fully secured our sovereignty.
As a result of the anti-terrorist measures implemented within 24
hours, actually even less than that, the Armenian army that had
been illegally stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan
surrendered, accepted our conditions, and thus Azerbaijan has fully
secured its state sovereignty," President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.