President Of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Completes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has
concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of the
Turkish state at the Nakhchivan İnternational Airport.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saw off
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
