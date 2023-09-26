President Of Azerbaijan: Armenia Had Territorial Claims Against Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Nakhchivan is the ancient land of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, in
1920, Western Zangezur was severed from Azerbaijan by Soviet
authorities. And, the geographical link between the rest of
Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan was cut off,” President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The head of our state said,“When Armenia began to pursue the
policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, it had territorial claims
against Nakhchivan, where fierce battles were also taking place.
And precisely at that time, under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev,
the great son of Azerbaijan, at that time he was the head of
Nakhchivan, Nakhchivan put the enemy back in its place and managed
to protect its territory.”
