Turkish And Azerbaijani Presidents Attend Inauguration Of Nakhchivan Restoration And Production Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have
attended the opening of the Nakhchivan restoration and production
complex.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.