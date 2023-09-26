Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:29 GMT

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign Documents In Nakhchivan


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the groundbreaking ceremony for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Türkiye documents has been held.

