Lieutenant Colonel Martyred During Mine Terror Has Been Buried In Second Martyrs' Alley

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Army Lieutenant Colonel Ekrem Shadmanov, who was martyred on 24 September when his military vehicle KamAZ hit a mine, has been buried, Azernews reports.

The deceased was buried in the Second Martyrs' Alley.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry, relatives of the martyr, servicemen, and members of the public attended the funeral ceremony.

It should be noted that on 24 September at about 17:35, a KamAZ-branded military vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijani Army exploded on a mine.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, previously installed for terrorist purposes, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army Akram Shadmanov Yunis oghlu and Tural Seyidov Islam oghlu were martyred.

Another Azerbaijani servicemen, Elvin Aliyev Taleh oghlu received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity. After providing first aid to the wounded soldier, he was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital. His condition is stable and there is no threat to his life.