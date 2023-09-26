Lieutenant Colonel Martyred During Mine Terror Has Been Buried In Second Martyrs' Alley

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Army Lieutenant Colonel Ekrem Shadmanov, who was
martyred on 24 September when his military vehicle KamAZ hit a
mine, has been buried, Azernews reports.
The deceased was buried in the Second Martyrs' Alley.
Representatives of the Defense Ministry, relatives of the
martyr, servicemen, and members of the public attended the funeral
ceremony.
It should be noted that on 24 September at about 17:35, a
KamAZ-branded military vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijani Army
exploded on a mine.
As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, previously
installed for terrorist purposes, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani
Army Akram Shadmanov Yunis oghlu and Tural Seyidov Islam oghlu were
martyred.
Another Azerbaijani servicemen, Elvin Aliyev Taleh oghlu
received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity. After
providing first aid to the wounded soldier, he was immediately
evacuated to a nearby military hospital. His condition is stable
and there is no threat to his life.
