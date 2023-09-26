Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:28 GMT

Military Equipment Weapons And Ammunition For Various Purposes Confiscated In Aghdam


9/26/2023 3:41:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), military equipment, a large number of artillery shells, anti-tank vehicles, mortars, various types of weapons and ammunition belonging to units of the Armenian Armed Forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were confiscated in the village of Gizil Kangarli, Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It should be noted that confiscation of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment continues in the region.

