Military Equipment Weapons And Ammunition For Various Purposes Confiscated In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), military equipment, a
large number of artillery shells, anti-tank vehicles, mortars,
various types of weapons and ammunition belonging to units of the
Armenian Armed Forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were
confiscated in the village of Gizil Kangarli, Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
It should be noted that confiscation of weapons, ammunition, and
military equipment continues in the region.
