Officials Reveals Number Of Landmines Eliminated In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last week, 29 mines were discovered in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.
According to the received information, 18 anti-personnel
landmines, 11 anti-tank landmines and 40 unexploded ordinances
(UXO) were detected and neutralized during demining operations
conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli,
Jabrayil and Zangilan from September 11 to 17.
In addition, 379.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance.
It should be noted that demining operations were carried out in
Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin,
Gubadli, and Zangilan from September 4 to 10.
During the operations, 31 anti-personnel landmines, 12 anti-tank
landmines, and 214 UXOs were found and neutralized. A total of
5,246 ha of territory was inspected.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.