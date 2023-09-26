Assignments Undertaken In Relation To Getting Testimony From Western Azerbaijan Exiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Necessary investigative actions in connection with the testimony of persons expelled from Western Azerbaijan continue, deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov said at the public hearings in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on "Return to West Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects", Azernews reports.

"Relevant instructions have been given to 76 district prosecutor's offices in Azerbaijan to carry out certain investigative actions, and currently these instructions are being executed," he said.

According to him, at the same time, a relevant request was sent to Türkiye for legal assistance in connection with the identification and seizure of archival documents.

Jamalov noted that during the investigation of the murder of 216 Azerbaijanis by Armenians in the territory of Western Azerbaijan during the mass deportation and genocide of 1987–1991, testimonies were taken from close relatives of 30 people, as well as witnesses of these events. At the same time, it was established that 15 Azerbaijanis in the territory of Western Azerbaijan were beaten and injured by Armenians during the deportation. These persons were identified, they testified as victims, and their relatives also testified.

He added that during this period, based on requests from operational structures, 2,500 people from among the victims of deportations from Western Azerbaijan were identified in Baku and other regions of the country, their testimonies were taken, archive documents were studied, printed, and attached to the criminal case.