One-On-One Meeting Between Azerbaijani President, Turkish President Kicks Off In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s
one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan has kicked off in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.
To be updated..
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.