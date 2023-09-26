Azerbaijani MFA Replies To President Macron's Biased Statements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Position of the French President Emmanuel Macron distorting the
current situation in the region during his interview with EN DIRECT
on TF1 channel on September 24 clearly displays his double
standards and bias, Azernews reports, citing the
statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The statement reads:
"France's attempts to apply its egregious neo-colonial policies
based on geopolitical rivalry and“Orientalism” by supporting
separatism in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, and bringing
forward the factor of Christianity in the issue between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, while approaching the former conflict through the
lenses of religion falsely portraying itself as the defender of
human rights and international law, is dangerous and
unacceptable.
We remind France of the fact that the operation conducted by
Azerbaijan to end Armenia's 30-years-long occupation of the
sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, and to restore the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a legitimate right of
Azerbaijan as established under international law.
Strict adherence to the norms of international humanitarian law
by Azerbaijan during the anti-terror measures against the Armenian
armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan conducted on
September 19-20 was confirmed by international organizations
including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Claims on Azerbaijan's alleged targeting of civilians were also
refuted by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In light of
the aforementioned facts, allegations against the anti-terror
measures of Azerbaijan are absolutely groundless.
The attempt by France to lecture Azerbaijan on human rights,
where many ethnicities and ethnic minorities live in prosperity,
while absolutely neglecting human rights during its colonial
policies, is unacceptable. Moreover, the expression by France of
its intention to protect the rights of Armenians, while refusing
until now to address the rights of Azerbaijanis who have been
deprived of their rights and displaced from their homes, and were
subjected to horrific massacres during the last 30 years, makes its
insidious intention clear.
Azerbaijan, in addition to disarming Armenian armed formations
and forcing Armenian armed forces to withdraw from its territories,
also provides aid to the Armenian residents and facilitates their
integration into the Azerbaijani society.
In light of the aforementioned, we declare once again that the
efforts of France, which do not serve peace and destabilize the
situation in the region, will not yield any results."
