I Saw Only Good Things From Azerbaijanis - Armenian Resident Of Garabagh

“I was born and lived in Askeran all my life, I have seen only
good things from Azerbaijanis,” said Serzhik Grigoryan, an
Armenian-born resident of Garabagh, Azernews reports.
“I am over 60 years old. I was born and lived in Askeran. I
worked with many Azerbaijanis. I wish only good things to the
Azerbaijanis, I have seen only good things from them.”
Grigoryan noted that he crossed the Lachin border checkpoint
without any problems:“There were no problems passing through the
checkpoint."
To recall that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of
manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment
from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary
to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequately,
the unilateral establishment of a border point by Armenia passes at
the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with
Azerbaijan April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, units of the State
Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the
beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, a border checkpoint was
installed.
