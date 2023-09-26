Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:27 GMT

Meeting Between Azerbaijani Central Authorities, Karabakh Armenians Kicks Off In Khojaly


9/26/2023 3:40:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in Khojaly, Azernews reports from the scene.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of this kind was held on September 21, 2023, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search