Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:27 GMT

As Result Of Landmine Explosion 2 Servicemen Martyred, 1 Injured


9/26/2023 3:40:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 24, at 17:35, a KamAZ-banded military vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijan Army hit an anti-tank landmine, Azernews reports, the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Defense Ministry said that as a result of the explosion the military servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Akram Shadmanov Yunis oghlu and Tural Seyidov Islam oghlu were martyred.

The third serviceman Elvin Aliyev Taleh oghlu was injured with various degrees of bodily injuries. After providing first aid to Azerbaijan soldier, he was immediately evacuated to a nearby military medical facility. His condition is stable, there is no threat to his life.

