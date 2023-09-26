As Result Of Landmine Explosion 2 Servicemen Martyred, 1 Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 24, at 17:35, a KamAZ-banded military vehicle
belonging to the Azerbaijan Army hit an anti-tank landmine, Azernews reports, the press service of the Defense
Ministry.
Defense Ministry said that as a result of the explosion the
military servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Akram Shadmanov Yunis
oghlu and Tural Seyidov Islam oghlu were martyred.
The third serviceman Elvin Aliyev Taleh oghlu was injured with
various degrees of bodily injuries. After providing first aid to
Azerbaijan soldier, he was immediately evacuated to a nearby
military medical facility. His condition is stable, there is no
threat to his life.
