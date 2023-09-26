CBA Puts Into Circulation New Redesigned 5-Gapik Coins

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made changes in the
design of five-gapik coins, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.
CBA said that elements of the new design, an image of the state
emblem, as well as the year of the coin's issuance will be noted on
the back side of the new five-gapik coins.
Other design elements and technical specifications have been
retained.
The redesigned five-gapik coins will be circulated alongside the
coins of the same denomination currently in use.
