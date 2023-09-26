Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:27 GMT

CBA Puts Into Circulation New Redesigned 5-Gapik Coins


9/26/2023 3:40:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made changes in the design of five-gapik coins, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

CBA said that elements of the new design, an image of the state emblem, as well as the year of the coin's issuance will be noted on the back side of the new five-gapik coins.

Other design elements and technical specifications have been retained.

The redesigned five-gapik coins will be circulated alongside the coins of the same denomination currently in use.

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search