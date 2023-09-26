Azerbaijan Army Units Detect Weapons & Ammunition At Next Civilian Facility In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A significant amount of ammunition hidden in the basement of a
marble plant in the Garabagh region was detected, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
This civilian facility was operated illegally for military
purposes for a long time.
Various caliber weapons, grenade launchers, bayonet knives,
guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complex Fagot, and other
combat vehicles were detected and seized in the area.
