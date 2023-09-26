Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:39 GMT

Azerbaijan Army Units Detect Weapons & Ammunition At Next Civilian Facility In Garabagh Region


9/26/2023 3:40:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A significant amount of ammunition hidden in the basement of a marble plant in the Garabagh region was detected, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This civilian facility was operated illegally for military purposes for a long time.

Various caliber weapons, grenade launchers, bayonet knives, guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complex Fagot, and other combat vehicles were detected and seized in the area.

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search