Earthquake Hits Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Bingöl province of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Emergency Situations
Management Agency of Turkiye (AFAD).
AFAD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7
kilometers.
There are no reports of damage or casualties.
