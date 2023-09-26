Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:15 GMT

Ammunition Found In Territory Of Company Illegally Operated In Garabagh


9/26/2023 3:40:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next combat vehicles, military equipment, as well as ammunition in civilian outbuildings used as storage were seized in various areas of the Garabagh region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry.

A large number of missiles, artillery shells, and mines, as well as ammunition of various calibers, were found in the storage.

It should be noted that the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and combat vehicles continues in the region.

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search