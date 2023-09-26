Turkish Security Forces 'Neutralize' 8 Terrorists In Northern Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” eight terrorists in
cross-border operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the
Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
In a statement on X, the ministry said that five PKK terrorists
were“neutralized” in an air operation in the Claw-Lock Operation
Zone.
“Our operations against the terrorist organization PKK in
northern Iraq continue without slowing down,” the ministry
said.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the
PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and
Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle,
launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq
and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In a separate statement, the ministry said that security forces
“neutralized” three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace
Spring Zone.
It said they will continue to take action against PKK/YPG
terrorists, whose“only aim is to shed blood in the region.”
PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish
border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and
nearby settlements in Türkiye.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror
operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the
formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement
of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and
Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian
offshoot.
