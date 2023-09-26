Thousands March Against Racism, Police Violence In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets Saturday across
France to denounce police violence, systemic racism and support for
public freedoms , Azernews reports, citing Yeni
Safak.
The protests came three months after the death of Nahel M., 17,
who was killed in a police shooting in Nanterre in late June.
The appeal to protest was launched by dozens of collectives,
associations, trade unions and political organizations, to
encourage the French to participate in a united march.
Collectives of families marched behind the banner of "national
coordination against police violence."
The risk of fighting is feared in Nice, where an anti-drug rally
near a unitary march is organized by the ultra-right, according to
a territorial intelligence note.
More than 1,000 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized in
Paris, according to the police prefect.
The Interior minister ordered authorities to "be extremely
vigilant.”
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.