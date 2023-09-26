Thousands March Against Racism, Police Violence In France

The protests came three months after the death of Nahel M., 17, who was killed in a police shooting in Nanterre in late June.

The appeal to protest was launched by dozens of collectives, associations, trade unions and political organizations, to encourage the French to participate in a united march.

Collectives of families marched behind the banner of "national coordination against police violence."

The risk of fighting is feared in Nice, where an anti-drug rally near a unitary march is organized by the ultra-right, according to a territorial intelligence note.

More than 1,000 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized in Paris, according to the police prefect.

The Interior minister ordered authorities to "be extremely vigilant.”