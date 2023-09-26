Kazakhstan Hauls 4Th Medal At 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's judoka Esmigul Kuyulova clinched bronze at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Kuyulova stunned Uzbek judoka Sevinch Isokova in the Women's -63kg bronze medal match.

The Kazakhstani propelled into the bronze match after eliminating Kiyomi Watanabe from the Philippines in the Women's -63kg Repechage contest.

To date, Team Kazakhstan collected one silver and three bronze medals at the 19th Asian Games in China.