Kazakhstan Hauls 4Th Medal At 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's judoka Esmigul Kuyulova clinched bronze at the
19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.
Kuyulova stunned Uzbek judoka Sevinch Isokova in the Women's
-63kg bronze medal match.
The Kazakhstani propelled into the bronze match after
eliminating Kiyomi Watanabe from the Philippines in the Women's
-63kg Repechage contest.
To date, Team Kazakhstan collected one silver and three bronze
medals at the 19th Asian Games in China.
