Turkmenistan Increasing Its Revenue From Gas Supply Via Pipeline To China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The informational and fact-finding visit of 150 travel bloggers
from the Gulf countries and Europe to Kyrgyzstan has ended, the
Department of Tourism reported, Azernews reports,
citing Kabar.
During the trip, bloggers shared their impressions of their
first visit to Kyrgyzstan, where they were amazed by the beauty of
the country and plan to visit it again.
In order to popularize tourism in Kyrgyzstan, a large-scale
information campaign called“Get lost to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan” was
carried out. As part of this campaign, a delegation from the United
Arab Emirates consisting of 150 people visited Bishkek.
