AVTODOM Group announces the start of sales of Zeekr premium electric vehicles

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Group begins sales of electric vehicles of the Zeekr brand. Three models of premium segment cars will be available at AVTODOM JSC dealerships in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and at the AVTODOM Altufievo, AVTODOM Taganka, AVTODOM Varshavka and AVTODOM Vostok in October. Zeekr 001 is available for a test drive in AVTODOM now.



Zeekr is a Chinese brand of premium electric vehicles, a division of Geely. Production started in October 2021. The first two letters of the name mean zero emission. The third letter reflects the concept of Electric-Evolution-Era (era of electrical evolution). The ending “kr” is the designation for krypton, a noble gas. This name is translated from Greek as “hidden” or “secret”.



The Zeekr X model was introduced in China in April 2023. The dimensions of the crossover are 4450 x 1836 x 1572 mm with a wheelbase of 2750 mm. The rear-wheel drive version is equipped with an electric motor producing 272-hp. Power reserve 560 km. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5?8 seconds. Two engines with a total power of 428 hp available in all-wheel drive version. Acceleration is 3.7 seconds. The range is 512 km. German designer Stefan Sielaff oversaw the development of the electric car design. He has previously worked with European brands. The model is equipped with a 14.6-inch diagonal floating multimedia system tablet, with the ability to move along the front panel along guides, smart doors and a panoramic roof.



Zeekr 001 is an electric sports car. Its dimensions are 4970 x 1999 x 1560 mm. Wheelbase size – 3005 mm. The model is presented in three versions - rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and FR (four engines, one per wheel). Electric motor power ranges from 272 to 1125 hp. Acceleration time to 100 km/h ranges from 6,9 to 2,7 seconds. The model is equipped with a high-tech electronics system with 13 cameras and 10 radars, air suspension, a panoramic shaded roof and electric doors.



Zeekr 009 is the fastest minivan in the world. Its dimensions are 5209 x 2024 x 1867 mm. Wheelbase length is 3205 mm. The all-wheel drive version accelerates to 100 km/h in 4,5 seconds. Engine power is 544 hp. The salon is equipped with special aviation seats, upholstered in Nappa leather, heating and ventilation functions and a massage option. The climate control system and panoramic roof modes are controlled using additional touch screens built into the rear electric doors.



New cars and used cars are on sale at AVTODOM Group dealerships. The cost starts from 6 million rubles. You can take out MTPL and comprehensive insurance policies at dealerships, use the service and get even more additional privileges when purchasing new Zeekr models at Trade-in. Credit and leasing programs with favorable conditions from the manufacturer and dynamic test drives of Zeekr 001 are available to clients.



“Zeekr electric vehicles are an amazing combination of environmental friendliness, comfort and innovative design with high technical characteristics. We are confident that our customers who pay special attention to convenience and speed will highly appreciate the advantages of new electric cars. It will be possible to get acquainted with the new models Zeekr X, Zeekr 001 and Zeekr 009, as well as take advantage of unique privileges at our dealership centers already in October,” – the press service of AVTODOM Group commented.





