Announcement Of Drawings (CK95) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Announcement of drawings (CK95)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 22 September 2023.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
