Ice Skating Equipment Market Revenue To Flourish At A 5.3% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Ice Skating Equipment Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Ice Skating Equipment demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Ice Skating Equipment market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Ice Skating Equipment market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global ice skating equipment market garnered a market value of US$ 6.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 16.26 Billion by registering a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



The readability score of the Ice Skating Equipment market demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.

The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Ice Skating Equipment market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Ice Skating Equipment along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Extended Ice Skating Equipment market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



Decathlon S.A.

Bauer Hockey, Inc.

Easton Hockey Inc.

Tournament Sports Marketing Inc.

Reebok-CCM Hockey Inc.

Roces Srl

Graf Skates AG

MIZUNO Corporation

Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

With strong demand for ice skating equipment, key manufacturers are expanding their capacities and locations rapidly. Manufacturers & suppliers of ice skates are engaged in material optimization, manufacturing technology automation, and product development. Furthermore, to strengthen its presence in new and possible geographic clusters, the company focuses more on expanding its sales offices and distribution hubs.



Swiss Life Arena became Switzerland's most modern ice hockey arena with Samsung Electronics' installation of an upgraded display system. By revamping the hardware, and software, and providing technical support for the ZSC Lions, the display solution provides a modernized look and includes one of the largest indoor LED cubes in Europe. Swiss Life Arena now meets NHL standards, usually achieved only by North American arenas, thanks to Samsung's innovative technology. Welcome T.O. Winter is returning with full force in the City of Toronto starting tomorrow. A total of 52 outdoor ice rinks will be open across the city over the next two weeks by Welcome T.O. Winter, offering public leisure skating, shinny, leisure figure skating, hockey instruction, learn-to-skates, beginners, as well as opportunities to participate in ringette and women's shiny. Twenty-eight ice skating rinks are set to open tomorrow and will remain open until March 19, 2023.

Key Segments Profiled in the Ice Skating Equipment Industry Survey



By Buyer Type



Individual Ice Skating Equipment



Institutional Ice Skating Equipment

Promotional Ice Skating Equipment

By Product Type



Ice Figure Skates



Ice Hockey Skates



Ice Racing Skates



Recreational Ice Skates



Ice Skating Apparels



Ice Skating Protection Accessories





Ice Skating Gloves





Ice Skating Jackets





Ice Skating Pants





Ice Skating Pads



Ice Skating Helmets



By Sales Channel





Direct to Customer Brand Outlets





Direct to Customer Institutional Channels





Direct to Customer Online Channels





Franchised Sports Outlets





Independent Sports Outlets





Modern Trade Channels





Third Party Online Channels





Others







Online Sales of Ice Skating Equipment







Online Sales of Ice Skating Accessories







Offline Sales of Ice Skating Accessories





Offline Sales of Ice Skating Equipment





By Region







North America







Latin America







Europe







East Asia







South Asia







Oceania MEA

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

US sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: