Ready Meal Trays Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 2.35 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The Ready Meal Trays Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Ready Meal Trays demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Ready Meal Trays market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Ready Meal Trays market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments
The global ready meal trays market stands at a value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit expansion at 6.9% CAGR over the next ten years. By the end of 2033, worldwide demand for ready meal trays is estimated to amass a market valuation of US$ 2.35 billion .
This Ready Meal Trays market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Ready Meal Trays along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
The Key trends Analysis of Extended Ready Meal Trays market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
Sonoco Products Company Fibercel Packaging Llc. Faerch A/S ESCO Technologies Inc. UFP Technologies Inc. Pactiv LLC Huhtamaki Oyj DS Smith Plc Brodrene Hartmann A/S OrCon Industries Corporation Tray-Pak Corporation Novolex Quinn Packaging Mondi Group PLC International Paper Co. BillerudKorsnas D&W Fine Pack LLC Amcor PLC Henry Molded Products Inc. Silver Plastics GmbH & Co. KG
Competitive Landscape
Prime ready meal tray providers are also launching novel products to enhance their market presence by maximizing sales potential.
In June 2022, Huhtamäki Oyj, a consumer packaging organization based in Finland announced the launch of Huhtamäki Fresh, a range of fiber-based ready meal trays in the Nordic market, which is seen as a highly lucrative market in the European region. In June 2021, Stora Enso, a renowned Finnish manufacturer of pulp and paper products announced the launch of a new wood fiber-based material called Trayforma that was specifically designed for microwaveable food tray packaging. The material is renewable and PET-free, which was anticipated to drive its popularity and adoption. In April 2022, Mondi, a leading multinational paper packaging company announced the launch of two sustainable food tray products at Anuga FoodTec, Cologne, Germany. A paper-based tray and a semi-rigid plastic tray were launched and both were completely recyclable to help food manufacturers attain their food waste reduction goals.
Leading ready meal tray manufacturers are also eyeing collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.
In June 2022, Confoil, an Australian food packaging supplier, and BASF, a multinational German chemical conglomerate collaborated and developed a new food tray based on paper. The product is made with a certified dual microwaveable and compostable material for food packaging.
Ready Meal Trays Industry Research Segmentation
By Type :
Portioned Trays Perforated Trays By Capacity :
Up to 250 gms 250-500 gms More than 500 gms By Material :
Polypropylene Crystallized Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET) Aluminum Other Materials (HDPE, HIPS, etc.) By End Use :
QSR & FSR Transportation Catering Services Institutional Catering Services Retail Sales By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
