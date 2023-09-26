Ready Meal Trays Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 2.35 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Ready Meal Trays Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Ready Meal Trays demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Ready Meal Trays market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Ready Meal Trays market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global ready meal trays market stands at a value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit expansion at 6.9% CAGR over the next ten years. By the end of 2033, worldwide demand for ready meal trays is estimated to amass a market valuation of US$ 2.35 billion .

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



The readability score of the Ready Meal Trays market demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.

The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Ready Meal Trays market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Ready Meal Trays along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Extended Ready Meal Trays market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



Sonoco Products Company

Fibercel Packaging Llc.

Faerch A/S

ESCO Technologies Inc.

UFP Technologies Inc. Pactiv LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

DS Smith Plc

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

OrCon Industries Corporation

Tray-Pak Corporation

Novolex

Quinn Packaging

Mondi Group PLC

International Paper Co.

BillerudKorsnas

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Amcor PLC

Henry Molded Products Inc. Silver Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

Competitive Landscape

Prime ready meal tray providers are also launching novel products to enhance their market presence by maximizing sales potential.



In June 2022, Huhtamäki Oyj, a consumer packaging organization based in Finland announced the launch of Huhtamäki Fresh, a range of fiber-based ready meal trays in the Nordic market, which is seen as a highly lucrative market in the European region.

In June 2021, Stora Enso, a renowned Finnish manufacturer of pulp and paper products announced the launch of a new wood fiber-based material called Trayforma that was specifically designed for microwaveable food tray packaging. The material is renewable and PET-free, which was anticipated to drive its popularity and adoption. In April 2022, Mondi, a leading multinational paper packaging company announced the launch of two sustainable food tray products at Anuga FoodTec, Cologne, Germany. A paper-based tray and a semi-rigid plastic tray were launched and both were completely recyclable to help food manufacturers attain their food waste reduction goals.

Leading ready meal tray manufacturers are also eyeing collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In June 2022, Confoil, an Australian food packaging supplier, and BASF, a multinational German chemical conglomerate collaborated and developed a new food tray based on paper. The product is made with a certified dual microwaveable and compostable material for food packaging.

Ready Meal Trays Industry Research Segmentation



By Type :



Portioned Trays

Perforated Trays

By Capacity :



Up to 250 gms



250-500 gms

More than 500 gms

By Material :



Polypropylene



Crystallized Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)



Aluminum

Other Materials (HDPE, HIPS, etc.)

By End Use :



QSR & FSR



Transportation Catering Services



Institutional Catering Services

Retail Sales

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

US sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: