Samosa Singh expands QSR business in Thane, Mumbai

(MENAFN- Media Mantra) September 2023, Mumbai: Samosa Singh, a renowned name in the Indian Snacking Industry is happy to announce the opening of its first QSR in Mumbai. This milestone marks the company's ongoing expansion, further strengthening Samosa Singh’s position as a leading player in the industry.



The brand new QSR is located in Naupada, Thane (West), which is sure to provide a mouthwatering experience to the customers with its wide variety of samosa, kachori & delicious desserts. The QSR outlet has a quirky ambiance with elegant & unconventional decor, hence making it the perfect place to grab your favorite Indian snacks & desserts. In the last 3 months, the brand has launched approximately 6 physical outlets and expanded its presence with over 50+ outlets across South and West India.



Shikhar Veer Singh, Founder, Samosa Singh says, “Mumbai has always been a special market for Samosa Singh and we got a lot of love from this beautiful city so, opening our flagship store @Thane is special! This is an exciting new phase in making Samosa Singh a leader in fresh Indian snacking with our mouthwatering samosas, kachoris, and desserts.”

“Nothing beats the satisfying crunch, warmth, and flavour of India's favourite snack–Samosas, and with our expansion in Mumbai–we are further strengthening the bond our country shares with food. Savour Samosa Singh’s delicious fresh samosas and snacks and experience the joys of Indian street foods,” says Nidhi Singh, Co-Founder Samosa Singh

Samosa Singh was founded by scientists couple who gave it all to build a dream of taking the humble samosas worldwide. The brand is aiming to be one of the new-age start-ups to enter the food export domain around Indian traditional snacking.





