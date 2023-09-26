Ashish Kohli’s debut ‘Saraab’ gets Jammu International Film Award

(MENAFN- Daily News Jmmu) (Daily News Jammu), Jammu, 26 September : Saraab – A film that hits radicalization hard to its core gained propelled momentum among the jam packed audience at Jammu Club as hundreds of people rose to extend standing ovation as it grabbed the presitious Jammu International Film Award .

Dogra Journalist Ashish Kohli who played the lead role of Khalid , brainwashed youth by terror mentors from across the border , and later joining the Armed forces , saluting Jai Hind was the cynosure of all eyes on the occasion.

Crowd cheered at his histrionics on silver screen followed by media hype generated on the occasion as his fan followers shored bouquets and praises upon him .

The film has been written and produced by Vikram Sharma, a senior journalist and a filmmaker, and directed by Aaditya Bhanu while Ravi Sharma of Dhanraj Studios edited and added all VFX effects.

The other cast include Bindia Chandan, Mannat, Sham Verma , Kamal Kishen Ganjoo and Arun Sharma.

Talking to the media later , Ashish said film is an effective and most powerful medium, apart from the peaceful and development designated security grid, to fight the scourge of terrorism .

He said since the terrorism is spreading its tentacles through social media in this cyber age, it has become necessary to counter the threat by equally powerful medium of films.

Vikram Sharma, the writer and producer of the film said that since after the removal of Art 370 , Jammu and Kashmir has started witnessing ushering of peace and development.

“It becomes the prime duty of all citizens to put their part in various fields of development . Saraab is one step from us in this process,” said Vikram Sharma .



