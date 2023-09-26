Super Junction MOSFET Market To Reach $10.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 15.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Super Junction MOSFET Market by Type (Surface Mount Type (SMT), and Through Hole Type (THT)), and Application (Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter and UPS, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the report, the global super junction MOSFET industry was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032. Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



A Super Junction MOSFET, also known as SJ-MOSFET, is a type of power semiconductor device used in various applications such as power converters, motor drives, and LED lighting. It is designed to handle high voltages and currents efficiently. Unlike traditional MOSFETs, SJ-MOSFETs have a specially engineered layout that enhances their performance. They have multiple p-n junctions positioned in a staggered manner, which reduces the specific on-resistance (RDS (on)) and enables better power efficiency. The reduced RDS (on) of Super Junction MOSFETs allows for lower power losses and higher energy efficiency, making them ideal for high-power applications. Additionally, they offer better thermal characteristics, enabling improved heat dissipation and overall reliability. Super Junction MOSFETs are a result of advanced semiconductor technology and continue to evolve to cater to the ever-increasing power requirements of modern electronic devices. Prime Determinants of Growth:



The global super junction MOSFET market is driven by factors including increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery, and the increase in emphasis on power-saving. On the other hand, the complex fabrication process associated with super junction MOSFETs restrains market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the increase in transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) provides ample growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $10.4 Billion CAGR 15.1% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery Increase in emphasis on power saving Opportunities Complex fabrication process Restraints Increase in transition towards electric vehicles (EVs)

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global super junction MOSFET market, due to the increased demand for power electronics components in medical devices and healthcare infrastructure. SJ-MOSFETs played a crucial role in critical applications, contributing to improved medical equipment and patient care as the healthcare sector rapidly adapted to new challenges.

The surface mount type (SMT) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the surface mount type (SMT) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global super junction MOSFET industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast timeframe. Because it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in cameras, for industrial end users and in the consumer electronics sector.

The electric vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global super junction MOSFET market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032. due to the increase in installing charging stations and increase in electric vehicles.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global super junction MOSFET market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in infrastructure of charging points, electric vehicles and industrial systems.

Leading Market Players: -



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

IceMOS Technology Ltd.



Infineon Technologies

Magnachip

PANJIT

ROHM Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics



Toshiba Corporation Vishay Intertechnology

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global super junction MOSFET market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the super junction mosfet market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing super junction mosfet market opportunities.

. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. In-depth analysis of the super junction mosfet market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global super junction mosfet market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Super Junction MOSFET Market Report Highlights

By Type

. Through Hole Type (THT)

. Surface Mount Type (SMT)

By Application

. Energy and Power

. Consumer Electronics

. Inverter and UPS

. Electric Vehicle

. Industrial System

. Others

By Region

. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (UK, Gemany, France, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

