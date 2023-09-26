Volatility and uncertainty affect GCC stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets moved in different directions as traders reacted to the performances of global stock markets and energy volatility. Declining stocks in major markets could weigh on sentiment.

The Dubai stock market started the week with volatile trading after last week’s surge. With traders moving to secure their gains, the main index could come under some pressure and could record some price corrections. However, losses could be temporary as sentiment remains positive. Real estate and bank stocks could continue to drive the market.

The Abu Dhabi stock market returned to the downside after a series of gains. The main index remains well below its previous peak and could continue to see some uncertainty as traders could remain cautious.

The Qatari stock market could remain under pressure and could potentially see another round of losses after failing to rebound in a consistent manner. The volatility and unclear direction in natural gas prices could also contribute to the risks confronting the Qatari stock market.

The Saudi stock market could stabilize after significant losses and recorded a volatile trading session today. The positive outlook for oil prices could help the market return to the upside if more gains materialize in crude markets.





