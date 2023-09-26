Daman Securities and Advanced Markets Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai, 26 September 2023 – In a strategic move to remain at the forefront of the evolving financial sector, Daman Securities, a pioneer in the UAE’s financial services industry since 1998, licensed and fully regulated by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority, is now able to offer over-the-counter margined derivative contracts including Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and spot foreign exchange (Forex) trading, under the brand name Daman Markets.

Since being established 25 years ago, Daman Securities has proven to be a well-respected, credible financial services provider in the UAE and GCC region. The collaboration with Advanced Markets will enable the Dubai-based firm to leverage the broker’s cutting-edge technology and platforms, comprehensive product suite, and high-end services, thus reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clientele.

Advanced Markets Group was launched in 2006 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA and is a prime-of-prime broker offering high quality specialized services to traders around the globe. The firm takes pride in providing institutional trading conditions, top-tier liquidity, lightning-speed trade execution and direct market access.

Samer Mourched, CEO Advanced Markets - Bermuda & Emerging Markets, commented: “We are delighted to partner up with Daman Securities. Our robust platform, expert staff, and comprehensive range of products, combined with deep market understanding, create a synergistic partnership. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mutual goal of empowering traders and investors globally.”

Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO Daman Investments said: “this partnership comes after Daman Securities diligent efforts to continuously enhance its offerings and provide its clients with the most advanced solutions in the ever-evolving financial landscape. By joining forces with the globally recognized forex broker, Daman Securities aims to provide an even more comprehensive and seamless trading experience”.

Ahmed Waheed, General Manager, Daman Securities, added: “this strategic partnership aligns with our vision and strategy to provide our clients with multiple trading options, diversified instruments, expert insights and enhanced digital tools. By utilizing Advanced Markets’ resources, combined with our local knowledge and expertise, I am confident that our new entity (Daman Markets) will be a strong player in the market.

Under this partnership, Daman Securities will adopt the broker’s sophisticated trading platform, the popular MetaTrader 5, renowned for its user-friendly interface and advanced trading tools. Traders will be able to enjoy access to a wide range of financial instruments, including major and exotic currency pairs, commodities, indices, metals and more, all through a unified and streamlined platform.

