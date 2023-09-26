AEPONYX To Showcase Its Waveguided Isolator Solution For PIC Integration At ECOC 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leap over the final barrier and embrace the future of photonic integrated circuits with IWG technology

IWG isolators have a compact lens-less design and offer flexible mounting options,

AEPONYX introduces the isolator waveguide (IWG) technology to the market. This technology eliminates the need for bulky optical isolators in PICs.

- Philippe Babin, CEO or AEPONYXMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AEPONYX Inc., a privately held developer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for telecom, datacom, quantum, sensor, and Lidar markets, will be showcasing its technologies and product offerings at the European Conference on Optical Communications Conference and Exhibition (ECOC) in Glasgow, Scotland, between October 2nd and October 4th.“AEPONYX is excited to return to ECOC and present the advances we have made in our hybrid integration platform. These advances now allow AEPONYX to release a new disruptive technology: the isolator waveguide (IWG). Bulky optical isolators are now a thing of the past!" explained Philippe Babin, the Chief Executive Officer of AEPONYX.IWG eliminates the complex and costly alignment of lenses.Traditional optical isolators have long relied on meticulous and time-consuming active alignment procedures, leading to high labor costs and risk of misalignment. The IWG technology is set to change the game, providing a solution that guarantees precise alignment without the need for complex and costly lens alignments.“AEPONYX is thrilled to introduce the Isolator Waveguide to the market,” said Mr. Babin.“This technology represents a significant leap over one of the last barriers of photonic integrated circuits, addresses a longstanding challenge, and provides our customer with an unparalleled solution that will reduce the complexity of integrating optical isolators in their optical systems.”AEPONYX will display its Isolator Waveguide technology and its Silicon Nitride (SiN) based telecom and datacom product lines at booth 832 alongside its Tunable Optical Filtering/Switching (TOF/S) platform and Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.TM 2).About AEPONYX, Inc.Founded in 2012 and financed with 22M in venture capital money AEPONYX has built a team of photonics experts and Research and Development professionals in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Having spent a decade in research and development, AEPONYX is now generating revenues and selling a Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platform combining the benefits of Silicon Nitride (SiN) and Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS). The AEPONYX PIC platform finds applications in telecom, datacom, life science, automotive, and quantum markets.AEPONYX offers a Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.TM 2) combining optical sensing and switching in an innovative and user-friendly platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers to ensure the quality of service where reliable high-speed communication directly to the servers is essential.Working with leading-edge component suppliers, AEPONYX leverages expertise in hybrid integration and photonic wire bonding to bring to market products on a SiN platform with lasers with higher power output, bursting capabilities, ultra-low noise level, or a specific wavelength range. AEPONYX believes that its photonic wire bonding capability is the technology to solve the industry's hybrid integration puzzle.Expertise in the active or passive alignment of components has always been the traditional approach. AEPONYX's photonic wire bonding is the future. Building complex products, like next-generation sensors or quantum sensors, requires expertise in PIC design and manufacturing, electronic design, optoelectronic packaging, and design for testing and manufacturing.This is AEPONYX's expertise.For more information or to access data sheets for the products built using the AEPONYX Silicon Nitride platform please visit .

