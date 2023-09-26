Athletes Of Uzbekistan Are Successfully Participating In The Asian Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uzbekistan's athletes won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals in the past championships.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Uzbekistan delegation took part in shooting, judo, tennis, boxing, 3x3 basketball, academic rowing, football, handball, swimming, water polo, taekwondo WT, fencing, chess, and wushu.

In the morning program of the championships, Uzbekistan's Anna Prakaten crossed the finish line first in the women's single program in academic rowing, and in the M4 direction of this sport, the quartet of Shekhroz Khakimov, Davrjon Davronov, Dilshodjon Khudoyberdiyev and Alisher Turdiyev crossed the finish line first and won the gold medal.

Shakhzod Nurmatov, Shakhboz Kholmurzayev, Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov, and Sobirjon Safaraliyev won silver medal in M4X academic rowing.

Thus, Uzbekistan's academic rowers completed their participation in the Asian Games. The country's athletes won 2 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medals, taking second place after China in this program.

Today's successive gold medal was won by Murodjon Yuldoshev, who defended the country's honor in judo. He defeated Japan's Soichi Hashimoto in the finals of the 73-kilogram weight category and became the Asian Games Champion.

Gulnoza Matniyozova defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-Jung Liao 10-0 in the women's judo championships and won a bronze medal.

Madinabonu Mannopova, who defended the honor of the country in the taekwondo championships, won a bronze medal, while the team consisting of Shukhrat Salayev, Jasurbek Jaysunov, Svetlana Osipova, and Ozoda Sobirjonova won a bronze medal in the mixed team championships.

In the football championships of the Asian Games, the Uzbekistan national team defeated the national team of Hong Kong with a score of 2:1 in group“C”, took first place with 6 points, and will play against the national team of Indonesia in the playoff stage. Nodirbek Abdusattarov and Javokhir Sindorov scored a draw in the chess match.

Umida Omonova beat her opponent from Mongolia. Nilufar Yoqubboyeva drew with her Indian opponent. Uzbekistan's girls beat India 19:14 in 3x3 basketball matches.

As previously reported, 12,417 athletes from 45 countries are participating in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan's sports delegation consists of over 370 athletes in 38 sports. They are competing for medals in 32 Olympic and 6 non-Olympic sports.

At the Asian Games, the Uzbekistan sports delegation is in fourth place with 14 medals, 4 gold, silver, and 6 bronze. Chinese athletes are the first with 34 gold, 17 silver, and 8 bronze in the medal table. South Korean delegation is second with 8 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze, while the Japanese team completes the top three with 5 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze.

Tomorrow, September 26, Uzbekistan's athletes will participate in several sports competitions, such as boxing, chess, field hockey, judo, fencing, taekwondo, tennis, water polo, gymnastics and wushu.

Javokhir Toshkhujayev, journalist.

National News Agency of Uzbekistan

Athlete of Uzbekistan