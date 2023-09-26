Avinext Celebrates 35 Years Of IT Service Management Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avinext is a full-service managed IT services provider dedicated to providing exceptional service while helping customers stay on top of the latest technology.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Avinext , a leading Managed Technology Solutions company is proud to mark 35 years of delivering unmatched technology solutions to customers in the College Station, TX and surrounding areas.For more than 3 decades, Avinext has served the community with unrivalled technology experience and expertise, providing quick response times and service that doesn't end after the sale. Founded in 1988 by current CFO Rick Atwood, Avinext has always committed to spend the time needed to learn about each customer's unique business and technology needs so that they can help them meet their challenges head-on and reach their goals. Every technology solution is, and always has been, uniquely designed with each customer, in mind.Avinext offers businesses a comprehensive portfolio of Managed IT Services . The Avinext Advantage suite of services helps companies protect their investments by proactively monitoring and managing their network, audio-visual, security, and desktop environments. With a 97 percent customer retention rate, Avinext is delivering real results and ensuring peace of mind.“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey,” said President and CEO, Robert Orzabal.“This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to revolutionize the Managed IT Services landscape.”Anyone interested in learning about how Avinext Advantage can help accelerate their business, can find out more by visiting the Avinext website or by calling 1-979-846-9727.About Avinext: Avinext is a full-service managed IT services provider dedicated to providing exceptional service while helping customers stay on top of the latest technology trends. Their experienced team works closely with customers to develop personalized technology solutions to meet their unique needs. They are dedicated to providing unmatched services in managed IT, security, audio-visual and desktop environments.Company: AvinextAddress: 1400 University Drive EastCity: College StationState: TXZip code: 77840Telephone number: 1-979-846-9727Fax number: 1-979-268-1017Email address:

Avinext

Avinext

+1 979-846-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram