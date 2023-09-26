World Heart Health 2023: 7 Ways To De-Stress, Help Your Heart

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stress management is crucial for heart health. High-stress levels can contribute to the development of heart disease and other health problems. Remember that everyone experiences stress, but how you manage it can significantly impact your heart health. By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you can reduce the harmful effects of stress on your heart and overall well-being.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity is a potent stress reliever. Endorphins, which are natural mood boosters, are released during exercise. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation are all relaxation techniques that can help you calm your mind and reduce stress. Make these practises a part of your regular routine.

Set Realistic Goals: Don't overwhelm yourself with excessive expectations. Set achievable goals and prioritize your tasks to prevent unnecessary stress.

Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is recommended. Excessive coffee and sugar consumption can worsen stress.

Adequate Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night. Poor sleep can exacerbate stress, so set a regular sleep pattern and a calming nighttime ritual.

Stay Connected: Maintain a solid network of friends and family for support. During stressful times, talking with loved ones can give emotional comfort.

Limit Screen Time: Reduce your exposure to stress-inducing content, especially on social media. Set boundaries for screen time and prioritize activities that promote relaxation and well-being.

Time Management: Manage your time effectively by setting realistic deadlines and avoiding overcommitment. Prioritize tasks and delegate when possible.

Mindfulness and Yoga: These practices can help you stay in the present moment, reducing worries about the past or future. They can also promote relaxation and reduce stress.

Limit Alcohol use and Quit Smoking: Both excessive alcohol use and smoking can lead to cardiac issues and stress levels. Reducing or eliminating these behaviours can improve your heart health and stress levels.

Seek specialist Help: If you see that stress negatively impacts your life and health, consult a mental health specialist. Stress management techniques such as therapy or counselling may be quite beneficial.

Engage in Hobbies: Pursue hobbies and activities you enjoy. Engaging in creative, recreational, or relaxing activities can provide an outlet for stress.

