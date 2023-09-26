Household Air Care Products Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 16.3 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Household Air Care Products Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Household Air Care Products demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Household Air Care Products market outlook across the globe.

In 2023, global demand for household air care products is estimated at US$ 12.13 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 16.3 billion by the end of 2033. The global household air care products market is projected to exhibit expansion at 3% CAGR over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Key Companies Profiled:



Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Blyth Inc.

J.K. Helene Curtis Limited

California Scents

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Air Delights Inc.

Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Henkel KGaA

RB plc

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

The Yankee Candle Company Inc.

S.T. Corporation Earth Chemical Company Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Prime household air care product vendors are eyeing mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their reach and target new audiences to drive revenue generation capacity.

In April 2023, The Yankee Candle Company collaborated with Vera Bradley, a bag and luggage lifestyle company to create a limited-edition collection of true-to-life fragrances with attractive floral patterns. The collection included 2 candles with a tote bag and a limited-edition diffuser.

Top-tier household air care product manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through new launches and strengthening their place in the global competitive landscape.



In April 2022, Glade, a leading brand providing household air fresheners and owned by SC Johnson, announced the launch of a new summer fragrance. Coastal Sunshine Citrus was available in the form of room sprays, candles, and air fresheners to allow consumers to transition their homes from spring to summer vibe effortlessly. In May 2022, Vitruvi, an all-natural air care brand based in Vancouver, debuted in the air care space with the launch of its new Natural Air Freshener Sprays. The company had plans to disrupt the traditional air care space with its natural offerings and tap into new business potential.

Key Segments of Household Air Care Products Industry Research

By Fragrance :



Floral

Fruity

Vanilla

Spices & Herbs Others

By Product Type :



Sprays and Aerosol

Ionizers Candles and Strips

By Sales Channel :



Modern Trade

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

e-Commerce Other Retail Formats

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

