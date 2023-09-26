Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Kerala News LIVE: Five Killed In Auto-Bus Collision At Kasaragod


In a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a school bus in Kasaragod's Badiadka grama panchayat on Monday evening, all four of the female passengers and the driver died instantly.

