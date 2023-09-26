'They Will Be Uprooted': PM Modi Evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' Heritage To Attack INDIA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) addressed the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Rajasthan's Jaipur where he criticized the Gehlot-led Congress government for what he perceived as the waste of the state's youth potential over the past five years.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would win in Rajasthan, emphasizing the need for change.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi touched on various topics, including Chandrayaan, the G20, the new Parliament building, and the women's reservation bill. He clarified that the women's reservation bill was not brought about by his actions but by the collective voice of the people who voted for change.

PM Modi accused the Congress of failing to pass the women's reservation bill 30 years ago and suggested that the party was not genuinely interested in women's empowerment. He warned the women of Rajasthan to remain vigilant, as he believed that the Congress and the Ghamadiya alliance were against women's reservation.

Drawing upon Rajasthan's rich Sanatan heritage, PM Modi asserted that those attempting to undermine it, particularly the Ghamadiya alliance, would ultimately pay the price. He declared that Rajasthan would continue to teach the Congress and the INDIA alliance a lesson in every election, predicting their eventual downfall.

PM Modi also addressed issues such as paper leaks and the challenges faced by the state's youth, promising that the suffering of young people would come to an end once the BJP assumed power in the state.