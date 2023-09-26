Canada advises travelers visiting India to ‘exercise high degree of caution’

(MENAFN) On Monday, Canada urged travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution” if traveling to India because of a collapse in ties among both nations because of the killing of a Sikh-Canadian president.



“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media,” declared a report by the Canadian administration’s travel advisory. “Please remain vigilant and exercise caution.”



Stresses increased between both states following Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau claimed openly last week that India was engaged in the murder of a Sikh-Canadian head near a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia three months ago.



India affirmed that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a terrorist who was involved in a militant campaign to establish a self-governing Sikh state in Khalistan in India’s Punjab district.



Trudeau stated that there were “credible allegations” that New Delhi was involved in the assassination, which was conducted by two disguised shooters. No captures have been made.

