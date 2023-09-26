Hyderabad Police's New 'War Room': 1 Lakh Cameras, Disaster Management Capabilities, Helipad And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telangana's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad has undergone a significant transformation, resembling the military command centre at the US Pentagon. The state's Home Minister, Mahmood Ali, recently inaugurated this cutting-edge facility at the police commissionerate headquarters, which can serve as a central hub for all operations during disasters.

The revamped ICCC boasts an array of state-of-the-art amenities, including a helipad atop the building for emergency helicopter operations. Among its impressive features is a video surveillance system comprising over one lakh cameras strategically placed across the city. Additionally, a real-time traffic monitoring system is integrated into the facility to track vehicle movement within Hyderabad.

Not stopping at urban surveillance, the ICCC has incorporated a sophisticated weather forecasting system that can issue early warnings for severe weather events. In an effort to elevate disaster management capabilities, the centre also has a coordination system designed to respond effectively to emergencies like floods, fires, and earthquakes.

The journey to establishing this advanced ICCC began in August of the previous year when Telangana's Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, inaugurated the Hyderabad ICCC. The state government invested approximately ₹500 crore in the construction of this sprawling facility, comprising five distinct towers.

Among these towers, Tower A stands as the tallest with 20 floors. Key offices, including the DGP chamber on the fourth floor, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's chamber on the 18th floor, and various high-ranking officials' chambers on the seventh floor, are located here. Tower B, with 15 floors above two basement levels, and Tower C, with three floors including an auditorium ground floor, offer additional facilities.

Meanwhile, Tower D spans two floors, including the ground floor, and Tower E houses the CCC between the fourth and seventh floors. This ICCC is undoubtedly a testament to the state's commitment to modernizing its emergency response and management capabilities.