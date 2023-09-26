Chicken Tikka To Laal Maans: 7 Popular Non Veg Foods Across India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is also rich in Non-vegetarian cuisines. The original flavour and different types of Non-vegetarian food are a delight to all non-vegetarian lovers. Non-vegetarian food has various varieties, and each state culture has its unique style. From Chicken Tikka to Laal Maans, here are 7 popular non veg foods across India.

Marinated and spicy grilled chicken boneless pieces on skewers are served with veggies and mint chutney.

Popular delicacy uses lamb meat or mutton with garlic, ginger, and spices by cooking it in yoghurt-based red gravy garnished with onion slices.

It is made and prepped with juicy and crispy chicken pieces in layers of fluffy rice, spices and fried onions served with steamed rice.

Tender chicken pieces are simmered and cooked in creamy yet spicy tomato-based gravy.

A staple South Indian dish uses boneless and succulent chicken pieces cooked in a spicy yoghurt-based dark brown coconut-based gravy.

Cut fish pieces are cooked in a spicy red creamy gravy till they become tender and aromatic, served with steamed rice.

Popular Rajasthani delicacy is made with goat meat in spicy red curry served hot with rice or chapati.