MP Polls 2023: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Congress; Cautions First-Time, Women Voters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a fiery speech at the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of years of misrule and corruption in Madhya Pradesh before the BJP came to power.

He warned that a return of Congress would turn the state into a 'Bimaru' state, a term used to describe some of the poorest states with lagging development parameters.

Addressing party workers, PM Modi made a pointed appeal to first-time voters, cautioning them against voting for the Congress. He highlighted that these young voters had only seen the BJP government's rule in Madhya Pradesh and had been spared from witnessing the poor governance of the Congress.

PM Modi went on to blame the Congress for turning a prosperous state into a 'bimaru' one during its long rule in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that the youths of the state had not experienced the deplorable law and order conditions that prevailed during the Congress rule.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' marked the culmination of mass-contact yatras conducted by the BJP in preparation for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi asserted that Madhya Pradesh holds a significant place in the BJP's ideology and its vision for development, underscoring the state's importance in the party's heartland.

In his address at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, PM Modi celebrated the enthusiasm and energy of BJP workers, describing Madhya Pradesh as not only the ideological center of the party but also a central hub for its development vision.