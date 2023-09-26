Is Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce? Singer's Appearance At Kansas City Chief's Game Sparks 'Romance' Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It has been weeks that the dating rumours of Taylor Swift and NFL powerhouse Travis Kelce have taken social media by storm. Now, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation was the attendance of Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. She was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears and cheering the team of Travis from the stands. Although the pop singer and the athlete have neither confirmed nor denied the ongoing buzz about their dating life, a video of the songstress leaving the arena with Travis Kelce has led fans to believe something is cooking between the duo.

Taylor Swift made an appearance in a plain white top and denim shorts layered with a Chiefs jacket. Footage going viral shows her walking side-by-side with Travis, who looks dapper in trendy casuals. With the Chiefs jacket wrapped around her waist, Taylor Swift was having a good time in Travis' company in the candid clip. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Another video on X captures Taylor enjoying the game alongside his mother, Dolce Kelce. Not only did she cheer and clap. But, at one point, Taylor was also spotted raising her hands in utter excitement. It is important to note that the rumoured couple have not officially announced that they are dating yet.

The appearance of Taylor Swift comes just days after his brother Jason Kelce spoke about the dating situation on Wednesday. He seemingly joked about the speculation being 100% true on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP. "I do not really know a lot about Travis's love life," he said, adding, "I think they are doing great. I think it is all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile - no, I am joking, I do not know what is happening."

