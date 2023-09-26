Has Shah Rukh Khan Watched Teaser Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Animal'? Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan had a packed Sunday evening. The superstar, currently basking in the success of Jawan, was not only part of the Ganpati puja at the residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde but was also seen at the T-Series office. A paparazzo shared a video where Shah Rukh, wearing a blue Pathaani suit with his long locks tied in a ponytail, made a surprise late-night visit to the Mumbai office of T-Series and offered prayers to Lord Ganpati. The video also captured Shah Rukh posing with Bhushan Kumar during the puja.

In the video surfacing on the internet that went VIRAL on Reddit, Bhushan Kumar is happily making Shah Rukh Khan meet noted filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose directorial Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to hit the theatres in December. "This this Sandeep... Animal," says Bhushan, as Shah Rukh Khan hugs the filmmaker and says, "All the best for your film." Bhushan revealed to Shah Rukh that he would love to show a teaser of the film. "We want to show you the teaser upstairs," he says, to which SRK gives a good thumbs up.

SRK is currently dominating the box office with Jawan, which has been shattering records since it hit theatres. The film is on track to join the exclusive Rs 1000 crore club in worldwide earnings. Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to close the year on a high note with Dunki. This film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. In this project, the actor will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

