'Will Accept Final Decision Of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar On NCP Symbol Dispute

The controversy stems from Ajit Pawar's leadership of eight MLAs who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra in July. He claimed the support of a majority of NCP MLAs and sought the party's name and symbol through the ECI.

In response, the faction led by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar's uncle and founder of the NCP, contested this move in the Election Commission, and the matter remains unresolved.

Regarding actions taken by the Sharad Pawar faction against MLAs aligning with his group, Ajit Pawar noted that they have the right to exercise their choices. However, he emphasized that the ECI has the ultimate authority to decide the matter. Both factions have presented their arguments to the ECI, and Ajit Pawar expressed his willingness to accept the ECI's final ruling.

Responding to questions about the potential disqualification of 16 MLAs from Shiv Sena and the prospect of a change in the chief minister's position, Ajit Pawar dismissed such reports as having no substance.

He pointed out that similar rumors have circulated since Eknath Shinde assumed the role of chief minister in June 2022 and deemed them meaningless.